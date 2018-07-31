Lin was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Lin was cast off the active roster in order to make room for the recently acquired Ian Kinsler from the Angels on Monday. Since there's no real need for another utility man on the Red Sox's roster, don't be surprised if Lin remains at the Triple-A level until rosters expand in September.

