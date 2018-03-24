Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Optioned to Triple-A
Lin was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.
Lin was unable to make the Opening Day roster as a utility man and will start off the 2018 season back in Pawtucket. During 25 appearances with Boston last year, he slashed .268/.369/.339 with two triples and two RBI.
