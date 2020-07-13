Lin played first base in Sunday's intrasquad game, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Lin handled himself well at first, making a couple of nice picks. The versatile Lin has lined up at second base, shortstop, third base and center field in his three seasons with the Red Sox, so they are confident in his ability to add a new position. He could be used as Brock Holt's replacement this season in the versatility role.
