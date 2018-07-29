The Red Sox recalled Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

Lin assumes the active roster spot of Rafael Devers (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Though Lin will be an option to replace Devers at third base, the Red Sox may opt to take a committee approach to the position, as Eduardo Nunez, Brock Holt and Blake Swihart are all capable of manning on the hot corner as needed. Swihart will receive the nod at third base in the series finale Sunday against the Twins, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

