Lin (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, PawSox play-by-play announcer Mike Monaco reports.

Lin went down in early May with a strained MCL and a bone bruise in his left knee, but he's been able to ramp up his activity without issue. The 25-year-old has been taking batting practice with Pawtucket for a week and is now ready for game action. Lin figures to return to a bench role for Boston once healthy, seeing only sporadic opportunities around the infield.

