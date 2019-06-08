Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Ready for rehab stint
Lin (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, PawSox play-by-play announcer Mike Monaco reports.
Lin went down in early May with a strained MCL and a bone bruise in his left knee, but he's been able to ramp up his activity without issue. The 25-year-old has been taking batting practice with Pawtucket for a week and is now ready for game action. Lin figures to return to a bench role for Boston once healthy, seeing only sporadic opportunities around the infield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...