Lin was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

Lin will serve as added depth in Boston's infield with Dustin Pedroia on the disabled list (knee) and Xander Bogaerts dealing with a minor finger injury. Across 14 games with the Red Sox this season, Lin has slashed .188/.278/.250 with two doubles and one RBI. In a subsequent move, the club optioned reliever Robby Scott to the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories