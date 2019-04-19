Lin was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Lin returns to the Red Sox after a brief stay at Triple-A with Dustin Pedroia (knee) and Eduardo Nunez (back) both on the injured list. Lin and top-prospect Michael Chavis -- who was also promoted Friday -- are the likeliest candidates to fill in at second base for Boston.

