Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Second straight start
Lin will start at second base and bat eighth Saturday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Though Michael Chavis received more attention of the Boston's two infield callups Friday, it's Lin who has entered the starting nine in the Red Sox's subsequent two games. While Chavis offers intriguing power, he's rather inexperienced at the keystone and may rank only as an insurance option at the position while the Red Sox contend with a slew of injuries. That may leave Lin to act as the team's primary option at second base until one of Dustin Pedroia (knee), Brock Holt (eye) or Eduardo Nunez (back) is activated.
