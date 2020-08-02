Lin started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees.

Lin filled in for Jose Peraza, who was given the day off after starting the first eight games. This was Lin's second start of the season; he filled in for an injured Xander Bogaerts at shortstop last Wednesday. He'll continue in a utility infielder role going forward but may not survive when rosters are trimmed. For the Red Sox, who are 3-6 and missing their top two starters for the season, they may give up on the 2020 season. It may make sense that the organization look toward the future and carry Rule 5 pick and utility infielder Jonathan Arauz instead of Lin.