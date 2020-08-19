Lin started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 13-6 loss to the Phillies.
Jackie Bradley was scratched due to a sore right wrist, so Lin was deployed in center field for the first time in 2020. The utility infielder has played just eight career games in center, but the Red Sox didn't have many options as Andrew Benintendi (ribs) is on the injured list. Boston manager Ron Roenicke told Ian Browne of MLB.com that Bradley is going better, and the manager is hopeful he can return Wednesday against Philadelphia right-hander Jake Arrieta.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Starts at second base•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Plays first base Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Likely to miss a few days•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Gets start in split-squad game•