Lin started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 13-6 loss to the Phillies.

Jackie Bradley was scratched due to a sore right wrist, so Lin was deployed in center field for the first time in 2020. The utility infielder has played just eight career games in center, but the Red Sox didn't have many options as Andrew Benintendi (ribs) is on the injured list. Boston manager Ron Roenicke told Ian Browne of MLB.com that Bradley is going better, and the manager is hopeful he can return Wednesday against Philadelphia right-hander Jake Arrieta.