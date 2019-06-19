Lin (knee) was pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket due to a right shoulder impingement, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Lin began a minor-league rehab assignment June 8 while making his return from a knee sprain, but he's now dealing with the shoulder issue. The 25-year-old appeared to be nearing his activation but after the setback has no timeline for his return.

