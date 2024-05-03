Grissom (hamstring/illness) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at second base Friday against the Twins.

The 23-year-old is recovered from a bout with the flu and has joined the Red Sox a few days later than initially expected. Grissom has a career .287/.339/.407 slash line in 64 big-league games and should see plenty of playing time at the keystone for the Red Sox.