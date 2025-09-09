Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Called up, moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox recalled Grissom (foot) from Triple-A Worcester and placed him on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with plantar fasciitis, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
The 24-year-old landed on Worcester's injured list in August due to right foot inflammation, and his 2025 campaign will come to an early end after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. Grissom spent the entire season at Triple-A and produced a .270/.342/.441 slash line with 13 homers and nine steals in 96 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Placed on IL at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Fails to make Opening Day roster•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Losing out at 2B?•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Heating up•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Stacking starts at second base•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Starts Grapefruit League opener•