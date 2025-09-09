The Red Sox recalled Grissom (foot) from Triple-A Worcester and placed him on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with plantar fasciitis, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The 24-year-old landed on Worcester's injured list in August due to right foot inflammation, and his 2025 campaign will come to an early end after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. Grissom spent the entire season at Triple-A and produced a .270/.342/.441 slash line with 13 homers and nine steals in 96 games.