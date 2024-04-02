Grissom (groin) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Boston manager Alex Cora said Grissom is ramping up back in camp at Fort Myers and will join the Red Sox for the home opener next Tuesday against the Orioles. The manager is hopeful Grissom can begin playing game shortly thereafter.
