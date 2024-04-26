Grissom (hamstring) will play back-to-back full rehab games at Triple-A Worcester on Saturday and Sunday and could be activated from the injured list Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Grissom has gone 5-for-22 with two doubles and two steals so far in seven rehab games as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. As long as he comes out of Saturday's and Sunday's contests with no issues, he could be ready for his Red Sox and season debut Tuesday against the Giants. Grissom is slated to be Boston's everyday shortstop, although it's possible he'll have extra off days mixed in initially.