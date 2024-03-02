Grissom was diagnosed with a groin strain Saturday and could be out for Opening Day, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox had been hopeful to get Grissom into Grapefruit League action within the next few days after he worked his way back from a hamstring injury. However, it appears he could miss the entirety of the spring training schedule as a result of his new groin issue. It's unclear whether or not Grissom will begin the regular season on the injured list, but the Red Sox will likely plan on Enmanuel Valdez being their Opening Day second baseman either way.