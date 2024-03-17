Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Grissom (groin) won't be available for Opening Day but could be ready in mid-to-late April, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old's groin strain has never been viewed as a long-term injury, and Cora's comments Sunday reiterate that sentiment. Still, Grissom will miss at least most of the first month of the season. He's taking part in baseball activities and should continue ramping up his workload during the final days of camp.