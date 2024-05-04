Grissom isn't in the Red Sox's lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Saturday was a planned off day for Grissom, as the Red Sox will try to ease the 23-year-old back after he missed the first month of the season due to a hamstring injury. David Hamilton will start at the keystone and bat eighth while Grissom sits.
