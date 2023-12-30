Atlanta traded Grissom to the Red Sox on Saturday in exchange for Chris Sale and cash, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Grissom has shown plenty of upside at the plate to begin his MLB career, slashing .287/.339/.407 with five homers and 27 RBI across 236 plate appearances. However, defensive struggles and a myriad of talent on Atlanta's roster have kept Grissom from seeing consistent playing time. Now in Boston, the 22-year-old infielder will have a clearer path to regular at-bats, though he may still receive competition from Enmanuel Valdez.