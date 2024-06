Grissom (right hamstring strain) was removed from Saturday's contest with the Tigers in the top of the third inning, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Grissom grounded out in the bottom of the second inning and was replaced by Connor Wong at second base. He missed the first month of the season with a left hamstring strain. The Red Sox will close out its series against Detroit on Sunday before getting a day off Monday. Expect more information regarding Grissom's injury after Saturday's game