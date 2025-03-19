The Red Sox optioned Grissom to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Grissom had seemingly fallen to third in line behind Kristian Campbell and David Hamilton in the second base competition, so it's not a surprise he's being cut from big-league camp. The 24-year-old has batted just .176 with a .535 OPS in 13 contests this spring.
More News
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Losing out at 2B?•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Heating up•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Stacking starts at second base•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Starts Grapefruit League opener•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Has minor-league options•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Adds 20 pounds of muscle•