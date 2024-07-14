Grissom (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Worcester during the All-Star break to begin a rehab assignment, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Grissom made progress over the previous week, regaining strength in his strained right hamstring to the point that the Red Sox mapped out a rehab plan. The infielder will have a few days of workouts before beginning a rehab assignment. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Red Sox manager Alex Cora wouldn't definitively say that Grissom would serve as the club's everyday second baseman upon his return from the injured list, as David Hamilton has been producing well as the primary option at the position in recent weeks. Grissom has two minor-league options remaining and could stick around at Worcester once activated if regular at-bats aren't available to him in the big leagues.