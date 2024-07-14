Grissom (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Worcester during the All-Star break, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Grissom made progress over the previous week, building strength in both hamstrings to the point where the Red Sox mapped out a rehab plan. The infielder will have a few days of workouts before beginning a rehab assignment.
