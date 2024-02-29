Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that he hopes Grissom (hamstring) is ready to make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Grissom has been slowed by a hamstring issue in the early days of camp but appears to have made progress. He'll have plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day and is projected to serve as the Red Sox' primary second baseman this season.