Grissom (groin/hamstring) went 0-for-3 as the designated hitter for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Grissom kicked off a rehab assignment with the WooSox, serving as the DH for seven innings. The organization will want to see him play the field, a full nine innings and on back-to-back days before activating him from the 10-day injured list. He may not be the answer for Boston's shoddy infield defense, which has been on display since the team returned home following a successful season-opening road trip, but Grissom is expected to be an everyday member of the lineup once healthy.