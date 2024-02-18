Boston manager Alex Cora believes there's potential for Grissom to add power to his game, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. "We do believe the stronger he gets, mechanics-wise, there's a few things sequencing-wise, that (hitting coach) Pete (Fatse) has recognized," Cora said. "If we can get that, we're going to have the final product."

The 23-year-old Grissom, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, will have the opportunity for consistent playing time which could improve all aspects of his game. The Red Sox are banking on him being the everyday second baseman, an opportunity for consistent plate appearances he never had on a deep Atlanta roster. In addition to the experience gained facing MLB pitching, the innings in the field should help him develop defensively, where Grissom is considered average at best.