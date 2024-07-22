Grissom (hamstring) started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a rehab game for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Grissom played six innings in the field before being removed. He began his rehab assignment Saturday, serving as the designated hitter and going hitless in two at-bats with two walks and a stolen base. The Red Sox believe Grissom's stay on the assignment could be close to the maximum 20 days allowed.