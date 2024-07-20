Grissom (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, MLB.com reports.
If there a no setbacks, Grissom should be positioned to return at some point during August. He's missed a lot of time due to various leg injuries and may require close to the maximum 20 days allowed on a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Heading to Worcester for rehab•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Turning corner•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Building strength in hamstrings•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Not ready for rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Doing some baseball activities•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Headed for MRI•