Grissom remains unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, but his left groin strain is not considered a long-term injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Grissom has yet to play this spring because of hamstring and groin problems. It's not clear when he might be ready for game action, but the Red Sox are optimistic his impending stay on the injured list will be a short one. Enmanuel Valdez is in line to handle second base duties while Grissom is sidelined.
