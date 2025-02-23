Grissom started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's spring game against the Rays.

While third base has been the hot topic at the start of Boston's spring training, it has great impact on the second base. That's where Grissom, Kristian Campbell and David Hamilton are competing for the starting job. Campbell came off the bench Saturday, going 0-for-1 with a walk and made a diving snare of a line drive in the seventh inning. The second base battle becomes moot, if the Red Sox opt to leave Rafael Devers at third base and have Alex Bregman start at second base.