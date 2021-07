Santos was traded to the Red Sox on Saturday to complete the trade that sent C.J. Chatham to Philadelphia, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The "player to be named later" in the January 18 trade has finally been named. Santos started four games for Double-A Reading this season, posting a 3.05 ERA and 15:4 K:BB in 20.2 innings. Before that, he had a 1.33 ERA in 20.1 innings with High-A Jersey Shore.