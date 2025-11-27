Red Sox's Vinny Capra: Signs MiLB deal with Red Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox signed Capra to a minor-league contract Wednesday.
Capra managed just a .125/.157/.177 batting line across 47 contests for the Brewers and White Sox in 2025. The 29-year-old offers plenty of defensive versatility and will give Boston some useful depth at Triple-A Worcester.
