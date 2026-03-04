Nittoli underwent an MRI on his right elbow Tuesday after feeling pain during his most recent Grapefruit League appearance, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The results of the imaging are not in yet. Nittoli is in Red Sox camp as a non-roster invitee and has been roughed up for four runs over 2.2 innings in his three spring training outings. Even if the MRI is clean, Nittoli will be ticketed for Triple-A Worcester.