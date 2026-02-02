The Red Sox signed Nittoli to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Nittoli saw limited action in the majors every season from 2021-2024 but spent all of 2025 at the Triple-A level, collecting a 4.58 ERA and 46:15 K:BB over 39.1 innings. The 35-year-old will compete for a bullpen role in Boston but is likely ticketed for Triple-A Worcester.