Gutierrez was traded from Milwaukee to Boston in exchange for cash considerations, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Gutierrez was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday, though it didn't take him long to land with his third club since the season began. He'll start his Red Sox tenure with Triple-A Worcester, though he's likely to contribute as a long reliever or spot starter for the big-league club at some point in 2024.