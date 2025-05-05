Buehler said Sunday that he's dealing with minor bursitis in his right shoulder and is hopeful for a minimum-length stay on the 15-day injured list, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Boston placed Buehler on the injured list Friday, but he had been experiencing discomfort in his shoulder since his April 15 start against the Rays. Buehler proceeded to make his next two turns through the rotation and submitted quality starts on both occasions, but since the shoulder issue hadn't completely gone away, he didn't want to push through the injury and have it morph into a greater concern. After a recent MRI cleared Buehler of any structural damage to his shoulder, he's been cleared to resume playing catch this week, per MLB.com. If all goes well in his initial throwing sessions, he could be cleared for mound work by the end of the week and may be ready to come off the IL when he's first eligible May 14.