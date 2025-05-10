Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Buehler (shoulder) will likely return during the Red Sox's home series against the Mets starting May 19, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Buehler continues to rehab from right shoulder inflammation, which prompted his placement on the 15-day injured list May 2. With a timeline established for the 30-year-old's return, Hunter Dobbins -- who tossed six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Friday -- will likely have one more start in the Red Sox's rotation next week. Buehler went 4-1 with six starts before landing on the IL, posting a 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 33.2 innings.