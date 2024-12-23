The Red Sox signed Buehler to a one-year, $21.05 million contract Monday, Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports reports.

The salary matches this year's qualifying offer total, with Buehler having the ability to make more in incentives. Buehler held a 5.38 ERA over 16 regular-season starts in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery and has thrown just 140.1 innings over the last three seasons combined. The 30-year-old will attempt to re-establish his value in 2025 before re-entering the market next winter.