Red Sox manager Alex Cora relayed Friday that Buehler will be moved from the rotation to the bullpen, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Buehler has struggled in his first season in Boston, posting a 7-7 record across 22 starts with a 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 82:54 K:BB across 110 innings. The veteran right-hander will likely be used in long relief out of the bullpen and will help fortify the depth with Justin Slaten (shoulder), Luis Guerrero (elbow), Josh Winckowski (elbow) and Liam Hendriks (hip) all on the 60-day injured list. Buehler was originally slated to start against the Orioles on Monday, but Cora has yet to name a starter in the former's stead. Per Cotillo, Richard Fitts and Kyle Harrison are the leading candidates to fill in as Monday's starter.