Buehler (illness) tossed 85 pitches in five innings on the back fields Monday and is in line to start Saturday against the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Buehler was forced to wait a day to get his usual work in due to an illness, but he completed his throwing without issue Monday. Assuming all goes well over the next few days, he's slotted in to make his 2025 debut Saturday against a dangerous Texas lineup.