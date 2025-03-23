Buehler isn't starting Sunday's spring game against Minnesota due to an illness, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Buehler was slated to make one final appearance this spring Sunday, but Cooper Criswell has been slotted in to start against the Twins instead. Bradford notes that Buehler is slated to pitch on the back fields at Boston's spring training site Monday, so the veteran hurler doesn't appear to be dealing with a serious illness. Buehler should thus still be expected to start the first time his turn in the rotation comes up during the regular season, which is expected to be Saturday, March 29 against Texas.