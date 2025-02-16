Walker threw his first live batting practice Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Boston manager Alex Cora was pleased with the session, noting Buehler's volume of strikes. The right-hander is coming off a rough regular season, but he was effective during the postseason and hopes to build off that.
More News
-
Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Throws side session•
-
Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Goes to Boston on one-year deal•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Clinches World Series with save•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Penciled in for Game 3•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Confirmed as Game 3 starter•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Not starting Game 2•