Red Sox's William Cuevas: Back with big club
Cuevas was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.
Cuevas owns a 3.00 ERA across three innings with the Red Sox this season. He should serve as bullpen depth down the stretch. Prior to earning a promotion, the right-hander posted a 3.39 ERA across 23 starts with the PawSox, so he should provide length out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Returns to mound Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Exits Triple-A game•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Officially recalled from minors•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Will start Game 2 on Saturday•
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...