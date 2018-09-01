Cuevas was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

Cuevas owns a 3.00 ERA across three innings with the Red Sox this season. He should serve as bullpen depth down the stretch. Prior to earning a promotion, the right-hander posted a 3.39 ERA across 23 starts with the PawSox, so he should provide length out of the bullpen.

