Cuevas was called up by the Red Sox on Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Cuevas has made brief appearances in the big leagues over the past two years with the Tigers and Red Sox, allowing six runs in 5.1 innings. He has a 3.65 ERA in 86.1 innings for Triple-A Pawtucket this season, all as a starter. His role for the Red Sox is not yet clear. The team needs a starter Tuesday, but Brian Johnson is expected to get the call, meaning Cuevas will likely fill a long-relief role.