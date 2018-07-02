Red Sox's William Cuevas: Earns major-league call-up
Cuevas was called up by the Red Sox on Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Cuevas has made brief appearances in the big leagues over the past two years with the Tigers and Red Sox, allowing six runs in 5.1 innings. He has a 3.65 ERA in 86.1 innings for Triple-A Pawtucket this season, all as a starter. His role for the Red Sox is not yet clear. The team needs a starter Tuesday, but Brian Johnson is expected to get the call, meaning Cuevas will likely fill a long-relief role.
More News
-
Red Sox's William Cuevas: Joins Red Sox on minors deal•
-
William Cuevas: Becomes free agent•
-
Tigers' William Cuevas: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' William Cuevas: Optioned to Triple-A Toledo•
-
Tigers' William Cuevas: Contract purchased by Tigers•
-
Tigers' William Cuevas: Joins Tigers on minor league deal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bryant falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...