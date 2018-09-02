Red Sox's William Cuevas: Exits game due to heat
Cuevas exited Sunday's game against the White Sox because of a heat-related illness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Cuevas tossed 2.2 innings in relief, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five prior to leaving the game. Given the nature of the issue, he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
