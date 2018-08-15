Cuevas was removed from Wednesday's start with Triple-A Pawtucket after getting struck in the lower leg by a line drive, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Cuevas required assistance from Pawtucket's trainer in getting off the field, and he will undergo testing to determine the severity of his injury. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of his next start until more information becomes available.

