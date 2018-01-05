Red Sox's William Cuevas: Joins Red Sox on minors deal
Cuevas signed a minor-league contract with Boston, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 27-year-old will head back to the Red Sox's organization after spending the 2017 season with Detroit and Miami. He only appeared in one major-league game -- during which he allowed four earned runs and recorded just one out -- and wasn't able to find his form during time with both Triple-A Toledo and New Orleans over the course of 104 innings. Looking ahead, Cuevas will likely start out the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Pawtucket, where he played in 25 games in 2016.
