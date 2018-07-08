Red Sox's William Cuevas: Moves up to majors
The Red Sox recalled Cuevas from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Cuevas has made all 15 of his appearances for Pawtucket as a starter, accruing a 3.65 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 86.1 innings. His lone outing with Boston came as a reliever Tuesday against the Nationals, when he tossed two innings before being demoted to Triple-A. Since Cuevas hasn't spent the requisite 10 days in the minors, his callup likely corresponds with the Red Sox moving a player to the disabled list. No matter the circumstances, Cuevas is unlikely to see much high-leverage work out of the Boston bullpen.
