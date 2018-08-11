Cuevas was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of his start against Baltimore in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cuevas will serve as the club's 26th man and will likely return to Pawtucket following Saturday's twin bill. Across his past seven starts at the Triple-A level, Cuevas has posted a 3.05 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 43:11 K:BB over 44.1 innings.