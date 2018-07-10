Red Sox's William Cuevas: Optioned to Triple-A
Cuevas was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.
Cuevas was up for just two days and did not make an appearance. The 27-year-old has a 3.65 ERA in 15 Triple-A starts so far this season. Jalen Beeks was recalled from Pawtucket in a corresponding move.
